KZN Treasury seeks more funding for storm-hit eMadlangeni Municipality

Severe thunderstorms over the festive season have caused damage exceeding R140 million in the eMadlangeni Local Municipality.





Officials say it resulted in the destruction of commercial and residential properties and disruption to service delivery.





Several areas within the municipality have been without electricity since the storms.





The municipality's mayor met with the provincial treasury this week to discuss disaster response measures.





KZN Treasury spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma says he wants the municipality reclassified from an urban to a rural municipality.





Duma says they've requested a bigger budget allocation from the National Treasury.





"MEC Rodgers affirmed to ELM officials that he will address their matters through provincial and national political channels.





"MEC Rodgers will ensure that provincial Treasury officials work with the ELM in reviewing their proposal to the National Treasury with respect to the equitable share allocation, as well as engage with the MEC for CoGTA to expedite the process with respect to disaster relief funding and engagement with the Municipal Demarcation Board on the matter of reclassification."





