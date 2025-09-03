KZN Treasury ‘encouraged’ by uMkhanyakude financial promises
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says he is encouraged by commitments from the uMkhanyakude District Municipalityto tighten its financial management.
He met with Mayor Siphile Mdaka and senior officials at the provincial Treasury offices in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
The meeting followed concerns from the Auditor-General about the municipality’s overspending, poor debt collection, and failure to follow financial rules.
Mdaka says they are committed to turning things around.
KZN Treasury's Nkosikhona Duma says the department will continue supporting the embattled municipality with action plans and turnaround strategies with strict timelines.
"Mayor Mdaka has committed to address these issues with support from KZN Treasury. The first positive step is that the municipality has appointed its own internal audits and risk committees.
"KZN Treasury will assist the municipality with its supply chain management function. MEC Rodgers has emphasised the need for realistic action plans and strict compliance with financial management prescripts."
