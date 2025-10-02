KZN Treasury denied stalling the approval for textbook purchases

It says the KZN Department of Education has overspent its budget and does not have the money to place an order.

On Monday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube held an urgent meeting with Premier Thami Ntuli, KZN Education and Provincial Treasury in Durban to discuss sustainable solutions to the department’s financial crisis.

Gwarube confirmed that Ntuli and the provincial Treasury had released R900 million to assist the embattled department.

"So the immediate and short-term actions will include ensuring that we are looking at the releasing of, particularly, the transfers that need to go to schools,” she said.

“These are the poorest of our schools, and they need government funding

at all costs. And, of course, to look after all those conditional grants to make sure every cent is spent for each and every classroom."

The officials also agreed to establish a task team to help meet obligations.

Speaking on Wednesday, KZN Treasury spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma said the government has a legal duty to confirm funds are available before making purchases.

“It is a matter of public record that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education was placed under Public Finance Management Act, Section 18 intervention after overspending its budget with excessive accruals at year-end.

“In line with this, KZN Treasury has been mandated to ensure that the Provincial Department of Education utilises funds in a fiscally prudent manner.

“Failure to perform this function may result in other commitments, unpaid service providers and unauthorised expenditure.”

Officials from Treasury and Education are due to meet on Friday to try to resolve the matter before schools reopen.

