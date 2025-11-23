KZN Transport probes fatal N3 crash that killed two workers

Two workers died yesterday after being hit by a truck before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

In a statement, Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the Road Traffic Inspectorate reported that the accident happened on the N3 east bound, before Marianhill Toll Plaza.

The truck driver allegedly approached the bend at high speed, only to realise that the traffic was moving slowly due to a queue at the toll plaza.

He swerved, trying to avoid collision, lost control and ended up down the embankment - hitting men who were busy cutting the grass.

The MEC says he remains hopeful that the owners of the truck company will make an effort to contact the families during this difficult period.

Yesterday, Duma was in the Umzumbe Local Municipality for a mass funeral of five family members killed in a head-on collision on the N2 last Friday.

