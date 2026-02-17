KZN Transport hosts talks after Phoenix e-hailing assault

An e-hailing driver was the victim of an assault and alleged extortion in Phoenix, north of Durban, over the weekend.





His vehicle's said to have been taken to a local taxi association's office, where it was confiscated, and R5,000 was demanded for its release.





KZN Transport says the driver's vehicle was returned after police intervened.





The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says members of the KZN E-Hailing Council, eThekwini Metro Police, and the Phoenix Local Taxi Association are attending the meeting.





He believes a solution will be found to end the tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.





READ: Three accused of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat’s murder abandon bail





"We have agreed to allow SAPS to continue with an investigation into the assault and extortion.





"The MEC and provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had several meetings withKZN SANTACO in the past, and agreed on working together to ensure stability in the public transport system."





Sibiya says they've been dealing with similar challenges across the metro.









"Critically, we are experiencing an influx of complaints of harrassment from e-hailing drivers and residents from Phoenix, Chatsworth, Overport, Chesterville, KwaMashu, KwaDabeka, Inanda, and many other areas. The MEC has indicated that the department is attending to these complaints."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)