KZN Transport cracks down on fraud at motor licensing centres

The Traffic and Transport Inspection Unit has been putting measures in place to stop corruption associated with learners and driver’s license applications.





"We commend the team from the Traffic and Transport Inspection Unit (TTIU) within the Department for putting in place measures to eliminate any fraud and corruption associated with learner's and driver's licence applications, examinations and tests," says spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





"We have received numerous allegations of bribery in relation to the allocation of dates for learner's and driver's licence examinations and tests.





"This team is making progress in relation to the arrests of syndicates involving officials, driving school instructors, and applicants. We will continue to work with municipalities across the province to ensure that we produce well-trained drivers to be on our road networks.”





