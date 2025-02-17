KZN tops murder, rape arrests

Over 26,000 suspects were arrested nationwide in Operation Shanela for various crimes.

Of the 360 wanted for murder, 106 were nabbed in KZN.

Just under half of the 455 rape suspects were caught in KZN.





Police have also confiscated a range of illegal firearms.

One of the hauls came from a raid on a homestead near Eshowe, where a 48-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police recovered rifles, pistols, ammunition and a SANDF uniform.





