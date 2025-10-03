KZN told by SAWS to expect wet, hot summer

The weather office has issued its latest Seasonal Climate Watch, which provides a forecast for the next five months from October until February.

SA Weather Service forecaster Masego Nhlapho has warned of above-normal rainfall for KZN, as well as higher-than-usual day and night temperatures.

"When we determine the seasonal weather outlook, we look at what we call the El Niño–Southern Oscillation. This is also known as ENSO. So, ENSO impacts the global atmospheric circulation and affects the temperatures and rainfall.

"So, it has three phases. In this case we are expecting the La Niña state. It occurs when the surface temperatures cool and down in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. That means that we are expecting increased rainfall throughout KZN, as well as higher chances of flooding."

Nhlapho says they will be monitoring weather patterns closely for any developments.

“In this case, it's from October until February. We have the precipitation amounts from a few years back, so we compare that with what we are expecting. So, if this does change during the month then the next update will state the changes that we are expecting."

