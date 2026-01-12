KZN tipped to excel in 2025 matric results

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results of the National Senior Certificate examinations in Gauteng on Monday evening.Over 920,000 candidates across the country sat for the examinations in October and November last year.Analyst Oupa Lebeloane feels the country will surpass last year's 87.3 percent pass rate and KZN will show even more improvement."I will not be surprised if KZN could obtain the first position, because if you look at the track record of KZN in the last five to 10 years, I assume the department would like to maintain that momentum," said Lebeloane.Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta says while at most times the matric pass rate may suggest progress, it does not reflect the deep inequalities in South Africa’s education system.Makaneta says many learners continue to drop out before Grade 12, while others attend schools with overcrowded classrooms and limited support."Focusing on pass rates alone is not enough, we call on government to prioritise quality education, especially in early childhood development. For far too long the focus has been on the matric pass rate and I think we really need to strengthen the foundation system and ensure that systemic issues are addressed," says Makaneta.Candidates across the country will receive their individual results on Tuesday.





