KZN third-highest crime hotspot in South Africa

“The province that is contributing the most to the contact crime is the province of Gauteng, which contributes 26.4%, followed by the province of the Western Cape with 18% KwaZulu-Natal number three with 17.4%,” said SAPS’ Crime Registrar Thulare Sekhukhune.





The SAPS released the country's crime statistics for the first two quarters of the financial year on Friday.





Sekhukhune said one KZN police station came out in the top five for contact crimes in the second quarter.





" The top five stations for the contact crimes are made up of only two provinces. That is your Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and the four of the top five stations are in the province of the Western Cape, and only one from the province of KwaZulu-Natal."





KZN's murder rate also dropped from 1,428 to 1,189 year-on-year.





