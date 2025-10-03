KZN textbook crisis ‘will be resolved’ by ‘26
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Issues with buying textbooks and stationery will be resolved before the start of the 2026 academic
year.
Issues with buying textbooks and stationery will be resolved before the start of the 2026 academic year.
That is the assurance from KZN's MECs of Education and Finance.
They met on Thursday to tackle funding issues after provincial Treasury revealed this week that there isn't enough money at the education department to order learning and teaching support materials for next year.
The KZN department was placed under the Public Finance Management Act after overspending in the last financial year.
MEC Sipho Hlomuka says R900 million will be made available for the purchase of textbooks, as well as other teaching and learning aides.
"We are going to start procuring now services for stationery. For any institution, you develop a plan.
“On how we are going to ensure that our schools are going to receive stationery and delivery, we have requested a plan from the service provider. We are certain that before the opening of schools in the next academic year, all schools will be in possession of stationery."
He spoke at a media briefing on Thursday alongside Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, who promised that teachers' salaries will not be affected by the challenges.
"So, at no stage, will any employee or will we ever get to a position where we can't pay staff. In these difficult times, we ring-fence that money to ensure that compensation is paid timeously,” he said.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Carol Ofori on the AI actress that's ruffling feathers in entertainment
Carol Ofori shares her thoughts on introducing AI-generated talent into ...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Carol Ofori's message for teachers this World Teacher's Day
"Teachers have a huge responsibility on their hands..."Carol Ofori an hour ago