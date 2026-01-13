KZN tertiary institutions prepare for influx of first-time students

UKZN says it will begin issuing firm offers to successful applicants from Wednesday (14 January).

Spokesperson Normah Zondo says there's intense competition for admission.

“Last year alone, UKZN received over 326,000 applications for just 9,124 first-year places, reflecting the continued demand for quality higher education at our institution.

“Firm offers will be released in batches following the official release of the matric results. Online registration for the returning students is currently underway.”

Registration for new undergraduate students will take place from February 2nd to 7th.

The Durban University of Technology is also bracing for a highly competitive academic year.

It received more than 155,000 applications for first-year admission but has space for just over 9,400 students attending varsity for the first time.

DUT says firm offers will be issued from Tuesday, once individual final NSC matric results are received.

Mangosuthu University of Technology's Bheki Hlophe has also warned that there is stiff competition for places at their institution.

“The university has got two 3,220 places for new students. At present, we are issuing firm offers in the form of SMSs. Our registration date for the new students will be from 19th to 30th January 2026. First late registration will be from 2 to 6 February.”

Nursing, education, law, tourism, shipping and logistics, and human resources are among the most in-demand programmes this year.