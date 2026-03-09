KZN teachers’ unions urge review of rejected early retirement applications

Teacher unions in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on the KZN Education Department to reconsider its handling of applications for early retirement.



Long-serving staff who have applied under the Incentivised Early Retirement and Voluntary Exit programmes have been rejected by the provincial department.





The programme allows public servants to retire early without penalties to their pensions and also offers additional financial incentives to the early retirees.





Cabinet approved them two years ago.





KZN Education says while it supports the programmes, it can not cover the associated costs from its current budget.





It has added that approvals are not automatic and budget constraints need to be taken into consideration.





"The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education acknowledges the decision taken by the Cabinet of South Africa to introduce the Incentivised Early Retirement Programme (EAP) without penalisation of pension benefits and the Voluntary Exit Programme (VEP) for employees in the Public Service, as approved during the special Cabinet meeting held on 10 April 2024," says KZN Education's Muzi Mahlambi.





Mahlambi, however, says the department is unable to fund applications at the moment and is hoping for further injections of funds.





"The determination provides for financial incentives to qualifying employees, with certain costs - including the waiving of pension penalties and incentive payments - funded by National Treasury of South Africa.





"However, other associated costs such as pro-rata service bonus payments, capped leave, unused annual leave and resettlement expenses, where applicable, must be funded from within the baseline budgets of individual departments."





The South African Democratic Teachers Union's (SADTU) Nomarashiya Caluza says this amounts to unfair labour practices.





"Issues of skills and etc. are non-issues that are now being raised as an excuse by the Department of Education in KZN. There are a number of unemployed teachers. All other things were supposed to be internal engagements at the level of government. These are things that are not supposed to be taken to employees."





The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa's (NAPTOSA) Thirona Moodley says the union will ask Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to step in.





"This department ought to have made their position clear at the outset so that applicants do not waste their time or there are no expectations created, so that they may receive approval."





