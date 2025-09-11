KZN teacher in court for stolen cars, unlicensed firearm

Siseko Ludongeni was arrested on Wednesday after police received information that he was driving a stolen car.

On Wednesday, officers made their way to Dulati Combined School in Umzimkhulu where Ludongeni teaches.





They say when they spotted the car and stopped him, they found a 9mm pistol with live rounds in the vehicle.

It was later confirmed the car had been stolen in Pietermaritzburg in November.

Police then searched his home, and in the garage, they found a stripped VW Polo.

It too was stolen from Bayview in Chatsworth in December.

Loondongeni has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen vehicles.





The case has been postponed.

The weapon will undergo ballistic testing to check if it was used in other crimes.





