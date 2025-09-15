KZN teacher caught with stolen cars to return to court next week

The Hawks arrested the educator outside a school in the Umzimkhulu area last week.

KZN Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo says at the time, he was driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner and had an unlicensed firearm on him.

" When he was leaving the school, that's when they intercepted the vehicle. It was circulated; it became positive that it was stolen in some respect. They assessed the vehicle. They found an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

"They went to his homestead, at Umzimkhulu, where they found a VW Polo, which was locked in the garage, and it was stripped. We discovered that it was stolen in Bayview near Chatsworth."

Mhlongo says he will make him second appearance in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court next week.

He faces charges of possession of stolen motor vehicles and possession of an unlicensed firearm

https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/kzn-teacher-court-stolen-cars-unlicensed-firearm/

