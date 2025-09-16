KZN taxi driver behind latest scholar crash ‘only has learners license’

KwaZulu-Natal Transport says the man handed himself over to the Midlands police hours after the crash that left 20 pupils injured.

It is understood that the driver lost control of the minibus, which then plunged off KwaKhetha Bridge on the P127.

Learners from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School were seriously hurt.

Some are still being treated in hospital.

This is at least the third crash, involving a scholar transport vehicle, in the Umgungundlovu District this month.





ALSO READ: Maritzburg family mourns taxi crash victim (10)

The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya has called on the National Taxi Council to intervene and address unsafe vehicles and driver practices in private scholar transport.

" The MEC further indicated that the driver has no driver's license. He violated the National Land Transport Act by transporting learners without a professional driving permit. The driver is in possession of a learner's license only. The MEC has mandated our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to be very firm and work with the traffic departments in Impendle municipality.

"We want to remove from our road networks reckless drivers who are behind the spark of private scholar transport accidents and many other accidents that have destroyed families and cut short the lives of innocent people."

Investigations into the crash are continuing.