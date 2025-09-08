KZN starts week with several storm warnings
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The
South African Weather Service has issued two storm warnings for KwaZulu-Natal
on Monday.
Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says there is a 60% chance of showers, which could become severe, causing localised damage and disrupting travel.
"We have a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by possible heavy downpours, strong, damaging winds, excessive lightning, as well as hail. That yellow level 4 alert is valid for the northern parts of the province."
Gumede says the north-western and western regions are under a level 2 alert.
"The [warning] is also for severe thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy downpours, hail, strong, damaging winds, as well as excessive lightning."
The KZN Cooperative Governance Department says disaster management teams have been high alert.
Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Newcastle, Ulundi, and Phongolo are among the municipalities that could be affected.
