KZN siblings in court for drug dealing, illegal gun possession
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Two brothers accused of dealing drugs and possessing illegal guns are due to appear in the Umzinto Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
They were arrested on Thursday.
Police say the siblings had been terrorising the Umzinto community.
SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says officers obtained a search warrant before moving in.
"A search warrant was successfully attained, and upon execution, the 41-year-old suspect was found in possession of a firearm, which was concealed under the driver's seat of his vehicle.
"A search inside his bedroom led to the recovery of 46 rounds of ammunition of different calibres of firearms, including those of an R5 rifle and shotgun. Police also found another firearm and police-issued handcuffs.
"The second suspect was found in possession of drugs, and a subsequent search in his bedroom also led to the recovery of more drugs, a firearm and ammunition. An undisclosed amount of money believed to be proceeds of crime was found in the premises."
