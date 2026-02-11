KZN private security company suspends officers accused of assaulting homeless man

A video showing the December incident in the Durban CBD has sparked outrage.

The CCTV footage, shared on social media by the Denis Hurley Centre, shows several men in branded jackets assaulting the individual who appears to be restrained.

Ensure Security Services spokesperson Kyle van Reenen says the conduct is a direct violation of the company’s standards and protocols.

He says the company takes the allegations seriously.

“The matter is currently under investigation by our management team, and the individuals depicted in the footage have been placed on suspension. As an organisation, we condemn any acts which threaten the safety of citizens and will cooperate fully with any authorities and investigations.”

However, Van Reenen says the company is disappointed that the video was published before they were given an opportunity to conclude the investigation.

Ensure Security also claims the man was not a defenceless homeless person but a known criminal allegedly linked to vehicle parts and copper theft.

But Denis Hurley Centre Director Raymond Perrier disputes this.

He says for weeks, homeless patients have arrived at their clinic with injuries consistent with beatings, allegedly linked to private security personnel.

“And repeatedly they have told us that this is the result of people from Ensure Security who are employed by the municipality going around and beating up homeless people. That's what they've been telling us, and we have many photographs of patients in this condition. Clearly, that was only their view, and we were looking for ways of corroborating this.

“When this video came into our hands, it was very clear that the personnel are from Ensure Security. You can see that, and it's very clear that they're beating up the person who appears to be sleeping on the side of the road.”

Perrier says they have still not been able to locate the man seen in the video.

“It might be, of course, that he has disappeared from the city and doesn't want to be found. It's also possible that the sight of him being taken into the vehicle by Ensure Security is the last sight of him alive. We don't know, but obviously the fact that we can't find him makes us very anxious.”

Newswatch has sent a query to SAPS.