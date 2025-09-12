KZN home to second-most fraudulent car finance applications

It's annual crime statistics report for 2024 shows that fraudsters are finding new ways to exploit car buyers and banks.





KZN accounted for nearly a third of all fraudulent car finance applications last year, the second highest after Gauteng.





Nationally, the number of fake applications rose by almost 50% last year, climbing to over 50,000 cases.





Potential losses ballooned from R13.5 billion in 2023 to R23 billion the following year.





Experts say the spike is largely due to Gauteng and KZN being the most economically active provinces, with high volumes of vehicle sales creating more opportunities for criminals.





SABRIC says criminals are using cloned vehicles and illegally changing ownership details to trick banks and unsuspecting buyers.





It's warning that the scams not only cost financial institutions billions, but also leave ordinary South Africans at risk of losing money on cars they thought were legally bought.





Buyers are being urged to do thorough checks on vehicle papers and ownership before sealing any deals.





