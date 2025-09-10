KZN schools face worst overcrowding in SA – report

The South African Human Rights Commission's released the findings of its Monitoring of Recommendations report.





Among other things, it's zeroed in on the state of public schools in 2024/25 financial year.





The commission's senior researcher of equality, Allan Tumbo, says they have been monitoring over 350 schools in the country.





He says 20 of them were in KZN.





"We found that on average for 31 learners in public schools, there was one teacher. This was the highest in the KZN province, with 39 learners to one teacher. And in contrast, it was lowest in the Western Cape, with 28 learners to one teacher."





On average, 97% of schools had access to electricity.





"It was only in three or four provinces where it wasn't a hundred percent of the schools having access to electricity,” Tumbo said.





“However, if you look at the access to backup electricity, so what happens when there's load shedding? We found that on average, 30% of schools had some kind of backup. And you can see that, for example, in KZN, there weren't any that were found that had access to backup.





Tumbo says they also checked to see if these schools had adequate access to clean, drinking water.





“The total average in the country was 97%, but was particularly lower. In KZN, we had asked if the water was acceptable for drinking and cooking and for hygiene purposes. So 92% of schools had acceptable water.





While 74% had access to toilets ,16% are still using pit latrines.





“This was predominately in KZN with Eastern Cape also featuring quite up in that respect. Five per cent of schools has composting toilets."