KZN school arsonists to appear in court soon

Parts of Mpolweni Secondary School near Wartburg went up in flames, and several classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged on Wednesday.





KZN Education says the school hall wasn’t affected, allowing matrics to continue writing their final exams.





Police confirmed that four suspects, aged between 17 and 19, and believed to be pupils from the school, were arrested on the same day.





They've been charged with malicious damage to property and burglary at a business premises and are expected to appear in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court soon.





Meanwhile, Mayor Mzi Zuma has called the incident a senseless act that disrupts education.





He says the municipality will meet with community leaders to discuss safety measures and ways to prevent similar incidents in future.





"So that we can further engage with the community and stakeholders around the role that they need to play to protect the government infrastructure in their communities. Most importantly schools in this particular period."





