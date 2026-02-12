KZN residents urged to heed warnings after lightning deaths

At least three people have died in less than a week following severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal.

Shonaphi Mhlongo, 66, was killed in Springvale near Ixopo on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, two other victims, 45-year-old Thembisile Khumalo and 36-year-old Mayford Khanyisani Zulu, died in the region.

KZN's inland region is under a Yellow Level 4 alert for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

It will be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning. It could cause flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, as well as damage to infrastructure.

"If the thunder is heard, it means the lightning is close enough to cause danger, so outdoor activities should be stopped immediately, and people should seek shelter in fully enclosed buildings or inside vehicles with closed windows,” says the SA Weather Service's Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Thobela says people should avoid open fields, hilltops, trees, metal fences, poles, water bodies, as well as temporary structures.

"If no shelter is available, individuals should spread out or maybe crouch low with feet together. Minimise contact with the ground and avoid lying flat on the ground.

"Activities should only resume at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder. It is really important to know that lightning strike victims do not carry an electric charge, and it is safe to assist them."

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance says storms have caused extensive damage across the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu Districts.

More than 460 people have been affected after their homes were either partially damaged or destroyed.

Local farmers have also reported losses, with livestock being killed by lightning.