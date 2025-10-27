KZN researchers join global study on asymptomatic TB transmission

South Africa and Indonesia represent regions with the highest TB burdens, with the disease claiming 56,000 lives annually in the country.





Africa Health Research Institute Professor Emily Wong says it’s important for South Africa to be part of the research.





She says tuberculosis remains one of the country’s leading causes of death.





The Asymptomatic TB Transmission project will begin next year in areas in northern KZN, including the King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude districts.





Wong says health workers will go into communities to encourage people who feel well to go for a TB screening - free of charge.





" The people who undergo TB screening will have their sputum tested for the organism that causes TB, and they'll also have a chest x-ray and we'll also ask them about symptoms.





"Based on the results of those tests we will find people who either have asymptomatic TB or symptomatic TB, and we'll also find some healthy people who will serve as volunteers that don't have TB.





"We will then go to the households where each of those groups of people live, and we will actually screen all the other people who live with them."





