KZN reports no disruption on first day of matric exams

He visited Scottsburgh High School on the south coast on Tuesday morning to check on its readiness for the first exam.





Forty-nine Grade 12s at the school sat for the Computer Applications Technology practical.





"Around Ugu, I think there are plus minus eight schools that are writing Computer Applications Technology, but I must indicate that we've received reports across the province and there is no disruption that has been reported."





Hlomuka says the department has flagged several schools as red zones for possible cheating.





He says more monitors have been deployed to tighten security and ensure the integrity of the exam process.





It’s amid efforts to deal with a shortage of invigilators.





" Like uMsinga, it was known that people are cheating there. We [have] increased our monitors not only in that area but across the province because we don't want any cheating. We don't want our learners to pass on the basis of cheating because our integrity and credibility of results is very important.





"We've already appointed marker assistants because we want to make sure that as soon as the examinations are completed, the markers start marking.





