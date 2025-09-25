KZN remains in grip of cold snap, weather warnings

The South African Weather Service has issued a fresh notice for disruptive rainfall over the province's extreme north-eastern parts on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned of localised flooding, slippery roads and poor visibility under the yellow level 2 alert, with low-lying areas and bridges at risk.

People living in formal and informal settlements have been advised to take precaution.





Disaster teams are being kept on high alert.

Cooperative Governance officials on Wednesday urged municipalities including eThekwini, Jozini, Newcastle, Kokstad and uMngeni to exercise caution.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has instructed teams to remain on standby for the rest of the week.

"The MEC has placed all disaster management teams on high alert and will continue to monitor the weather conditions.

"Across the whole province, various sector departments, including the road traffic safety inspectorate, their traffic officials will also be monitoring key routes to ensure the safe travelling of residents."