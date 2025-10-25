KZN to receive R100 billion injection
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KZN is set to receive a financial boost of more than R100,1
billion after investors made their pledges at the two-day KwaZulu-Natal Trade
and Investment Conference, which concluded at the Durban ICC this week.
KZN is set to receive a financial boost of more than R100,1 billion after investors made their pledges at the two-day KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment Conference, which concluded at the Durban ICC this week.
Led by Premier Thami Ntuli, the conference brought together local and global investors, government officials, and key industry leaders.
" Even if it's R10 million, every investment is important for the growth of our economy, for turning around the misfortunes of our province, for inspiring a new hope to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, for the sake, not only of us, but for the sake of our children."
ALSO READ: Transnet to spend billions on Durban port infrastructure
The investments are expected to create more than 60,000 direct jobs and over 240,000 indirect employment opportunities across KZN.
Ntuli says it will also help position the province as a globally competitive hub for trade and investment.
" The pledges, they are spread across the province. Even rural townships and secondary cities were mentioned. That inspires hope that KwaZulu-Natal’s economy is growing. Your investment commitments are not merely financial transactions. They are declarations of confidence in KwaZulu-Natal’s future."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago