KZN to receive R100 billion injection

Led by Premier Thami Ntuli, the conference brought together local and global investors, government officials, and key industry leaders.

" Even if it's R10 million, every investment is important for the growth of our economy, for turning around the misfortunes of our province, for inspiring a new hope to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, for the sake, not only of us, but for the sake of our children."

The investments are expected to create more than 60,000 direct jobs and over 240,000 indirect employment opportunities across KZN.

Ntuli says it will also help position the province as a globally competitive hub for trade and investment.

" The pledges, they are spread across the province. Even rural townships and secondary cities were mentioned. That inspires hope that KwaZulu-Natal’s economy is growing. Your investment commitments are not merely financial transactions. They are declarations of confidence in KwaZulu-Natal’s future."

