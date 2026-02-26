KZN receives first FMD vaccines, mass cattle vaccination underway

KZN is regarded as the outbreak's epicentre with prevalence rates of between 80% and 90% recorded in affected areas.





The outbreak, which has crippled farmers and threatened food security and the broader agricultural economy, has been declared a national disaster.





The vaccines, manufactured by Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina, were flown to the country over the weekend as part of urgent efforts to contain the highly contagious disease.





KZN Agriculture says it's received 200,000 doses.





MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa has reiterated her call to individuals involved in moving cattle to stop.





She says they have selected the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts to begin vaccine distribution.





"We urge the public who continue to engage in cattle movement to stop doing that. This instruction applies to even those use use cattle for ilobolo. As an alternative, online platforms may be used for dowry exchanges. We also request traditional leaders to advise their subjects against the illegal movement of animals in their communal lands. We have to be harsh now so that people will see how serious we are in dealing with this. This disease is serious; we have to adhere to the animal control measures that have been put in place."





"Regarding the vaccines, kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, pointed out that the veterinary services selected uGu and Harry Gwala districts for the BioGenesis Bago vaccines because these districts have not reported any cases of SAT 3 FMD virus, as the vaccine targets and neutralises SAT 1 and SAT 2 viruses found in the cattle population in these districts. Taking our mass vaccination drive to northern KwaZulu-Natal would have been ineffective and futile because these vaccines may fail to deal with SAT 3 FMD virus."





