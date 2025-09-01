KZN ratepayers fear long-term impact of water curtailment

uMngeni-uThukela Water announced a curtailment plan last month.





It affects residents in eThekwini, Msunduzi, and other uMgungundlovu municipalities.





The utility says the move is aimed at ensuring compliance with national water regulations and safeguarding future supply on the uMngeni River system.





In Msunduzi, the measures are kicking in on Monday.





" We are just concerned that the poor communication from uMngeni-uThukela Water and the municipality before that the announcement is to be made is just a few days before it's actually happened," says the local ratepayers association, Anthony Waldhausen.





eThekwini has yet to say when the water curtailment will start.





" As it is, a lot of areas have been suffering without water. If you look at, Chatsworth and Tongaat, they have been having this issue for a long time, so this curtailment can make it worse for them. I just hope that it's not for a long period of time. Others, we're going to have serious issues in eThekwini," says eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association's Ish Prahladh.





