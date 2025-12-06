KZN raid nets 17 undocumented workers, Premier issues warning

The intelligence-driven operation was led by police and Home Affairs officials.





Two Pakistani nationals, who authorities say employed the undocumented workers, were among those nabbed.





Ntuli, who attended the raid, said such operations across the province are yielding positive results.





"As thousansd and thousands of the undocumented foreign nationals have been deported, I know that at a certain point in time there was a complaint by the police that where they're keeping them, they are full because of the slow pace of deporting them."





He said after the engagement with the Minister of Home Affairs, some extra ordinary measures were actually put in place, including the issue of providing more passes.





So as we ensure that they're deported back into their country.









Ntuli says they're using a multi-sectoral approach to intensify the campaign.





" It is then a message again to the employers. Don't employ undocumented foreign nationals because when you do, the police are going to arrest you."





"It affects the economy activities, whereas we have so many thousand and thousands of people in KwazuluNatal who are looking for job and they cannot be employed because people are deciding to employ undocument foreign nationals with the hope of paying them peanuts."





