KZN Public Works wants probe into stalled Nkonjeni Hospital project

MEC Martin Meyer said construction began in July 2020 at the Nkonjeni Hospital, and still hasn't been completed.





He said work at the facility, which serves 17 clinics in the rural area, was scheduled to finish within 20 months.





Meyer said the contractor, who has missed deadlines, refused to step down when requested.





Serious safety concerns were also raised on-site.





Meyer said the contractor is suspected of mobilising local residents to protest on site after being asked to leave the project.





The MEC asked Premier Thami Ntuli to open a forensic probe after meeting with KZN Department of Health officials on Tuesday.





" We've never hidden the fact that we've inherited a department that was riddled with problems, but that we are working very hard to fix Public Works,” Meyer said.





"We're very proud of what we've achieved at Public Works, and we also want to be a Department that Health, whenever they start any new projects, will make their first choice and only choice will be Public Works.





"We know we have to fix that trust relationship with our sister department, and that's why we brought the MEC (of Health) here as well."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)