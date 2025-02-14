KZN Public Works officials fired after graft probe

The dismissals follow the recent axing of the supply chain director in the matter.





In a statement, the department says the officials had been suspended since last year, for awarding over R50 million to a construction company and failing to notice that it submitted competing bids for the department's tenders.





It says the two officials were both found guilty for gross misconduct and failing to uphold their oversight responsibilities.





One of them, the Chief Financial Officer, was found to have failed to address the budget violations and maintain documents and minutes.





The second official served as Director of Infrastructure Programme Coordination.





Public Works MEC Martin Meyer says he hopes the outcomes will discourage other officials from neglecting their duties, which mitigating risks and preventing wasteful spending.





