KZN Public Works audit shows hundreds of buildings vacant, illegally occupied

The department says of the more than 10,000 buildings and land parcels, over 90% are being utilised.





However, hundreds of buildings are either being occupied illegally or lying vacant.





Speaking at a press briefing in Mayville on Tuesday, MEC Martin Meyer said the findings would help the government better manage its assets and ensure they serve the people of KZN.





" Six hundred and eighty-one was found to be unutilised as per the audit outcome. A total of 7.6% of the department's verified assets are not being used, and 201 assets were found to be under-utilised. On occupation, a total of 8,024 assets were found to be occupied. We've got a 89.2% occupation rates and 578 assets were found to be vacant."





He says they have already started the process to deal with the 320 illegally occupied properties.





" Where it can be regularised to a rental agreement. We will try and do so. If it's a property that government no longer needs, we'll then see what the process is to put that on our register property that we're disposing of and where people need to be evicted, we'll follow the legal process.





"We have successfully done a couple of legal evictions for illegal occupants for over the last few months. It's a slow and costly process, but it's a necessary process because government needs to take control of what belongs [to it]."





Zululand and eThekwini account for the highest concentration of government-owned properties.





