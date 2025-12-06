KZN Public Works blames funding gap for government office blackouts

"For the whole province of KwaZuluNatal, our rates bill is 1.8 billion, but the Treasury only gives us 900 million to pay it."





"So it's not that we are refusing to pay, we pay with the money we get. We're just not getting enough. That is the reality of it. We are underfunded," said Meyer.









Offices, including those of KZN Public Works, Transport and Education, haven't had any lights in more than a week.





Public Works says much of their rates debt is historical - some of which the Department says dates back 20 years.





It also owes eThekwini Municipality around R500 million in rates.





MEC Martin Meyer says talks with the metro have been unsuccessful thus far.





"Let's work out a payment plan. We want to pay, but we can't pay you the full amount. We don't have it. So let's sit, let's find a solution that works, but don't stop vital services to the people of eThekwini. Now they can't renew a driver's license."





"People can't go to the education department head office to see the children have got admission for next year."





"Let's not do that. Let's not punish the good people of eThekwini for a structural problem between the provincial government and the municipalities," said Meyer.









