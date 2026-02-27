KZN public servants protest GEMS fee hike, demand better healthcare choices

Workers picketed against the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) in uMlazi on Thursday.

GEMS has increased member fees by roughly 9.5% to 9.8% for 2026, drawing the ire of unions.

Workers have raised concerns about limited treatment options and administrative challenges affecting members.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's Nthabeleng Molefe says some chronic patients are required to collect medication from public hospitals, despite paying for medical aid cover.

Molefe says there are also complaints about co-payments and certain procedures not being fully funded.

"You don't have an option for medication of your choice. You're being informed what kind of medication you'll take, and then they're also going to give you the generic medication. We thought that with the establishment of GEMS, GEMS was going be user-friendly to the government employees."

Union representatives have submitted a memorandum of demands, calling for more member-friendly benefits.

Zanele Gumede, from the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa in KZN, warns that the battle against GEMS has only just begun.

"The main demand is to reduce this 9.28% to 3.3% which was recommended by a council for medical aid, which GEMS went against. We are determined to fight with all means necessary; legally, through negotiations, and using our physical power."

