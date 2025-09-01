KZN public prosecutor, police officers among drunk driving arrests

They include, two police officers, a public prosecutor and a taxi driver.





KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says members of the Road Traffic Inspectorate held operations on the KZN South Coast, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith and Empangeni.





Sibiya say in the latest roadblock on Saturday night, 27 people were arrested.





"Shockingly, a male police officer from Port Edward SAPS was arrested with an alcohol content of 1.05 mg/L – which is six times over the legal limit.





"Disappointingly, a female police officer from Southport Police Station in Port Shepstone was also arrested with an alcohol content of 0.85 mg/L – which is four times over the legal limit.





"Critically, in Ladysmith, RTI intercepted and arrested a drunk taxi driver with 24 passengers in his vehicle."





Fifty-four were nabbed on Friday night, one of them a female public prosecutor who registered an alcohol level four times over the legal limit.





Sibiya says 160 motorists have been arrested in the last three weekends.





