KZN provincial coalition stable, says Ntuli

Ntuli says those who brought a motion of no confidence were not part of the coalition, adding that within the GPU itself, there isn't a crisis.

" Even for one party that is part of the GPU, you saw the contrasting or conflicting statements within one party. So, I think that on its own is a response. Cannot be concerned, there can't be issues."

He spoke at the end of the launch of the Festive Season Safety Plan on Thursday at North Beach.

He says that disagreements are normal in a cohesion made up of different parties but insists they’re resolved through dialogue, not division.

" In any event, we knew that when we constituted this government from different political parties, there will be times and issues that will have to sit down and resolve. The communication with coalition partners is something which is recurring. It's not in fact propelled by a motion of no confidence."

Ntuli says the provincial government remains focused on delivering services, not political squabbles, or power struggles.

Earlier this month a letter from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party calling for a motion of no confidence has been circulating online, addressed to the KZN legislature.

The correspondence claimed the Premier's Office is in disarray, asserting that government has lost direction and administrative control over provincial departments.

Ntuli addressed the matter during the KZN Cabinet Lekgotla on earlier this month, emphasising that the provincial government remains stable and focused on service delivery and anti-corruption efforts.

“We have seen crime stats dropping, and with the recent Minister of Police data, we expect further improvement, showing progress,” he said.

Ntuli also highlighted positive developments in provincial infrastructure and port investments, dismissing the proposed motion as lacking any substantive basis.

