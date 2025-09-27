KZN Prosecutor slams disbanding of Political Killings Task Team

She was testifying at the Madlanga commission of Inquiry in Pretoria yesterday.





Mchunu tried to dissolve the unit in December, saying it no longer added value to policing.





But Harrison said the move disrupted prosecutors, delayed case progress, and left the office uncertain about the team’s status.





She says ongoing cases and victims’ interests were also put at risk.









"After everything is said and done and everything that went into providing the coordinated approach and providing this coordinated team, I would've strongly motivated against the de-establishments."





At that time, it was very evident that the team was working well and to de-establish it would both be counterproductive and also destructive."





READ: Madlanga Commission hears Mchunu disbandment instruction ‘unlawful’





Harrison says the NPA can't be blamed for delays in political killings cases caused by the removal of the task team's 121 dockets.





"I was further informed that there had also been dockets removed, which had J50 warrants issued, but which had not yet been executed. After the return of the docket from Pretoria, a J50 was executed on one of the PKTT matters and the matters was enrolled. One of these matters put back on the court roll."





The Commission will resume on Monday with a testimony from SAPS Intelligence Chief Dumisani Khumalo.





Khumalo, who was recently arrested on fraud and corruption charges, was mentioned during KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony at the start of the inquiry.



