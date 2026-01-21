KZN property market booming as economic confidence grows

The rand is on its eighth straight weekly advance against the dollar, which is, according to Bloomberg, the longest streak since December 2002.





Global credit markets are also at their highest level of activity after nearly 20 years.





Ooba Home Loans CEO, Rhys Dyer, says interest rate cuts, easing inflation, and the country's exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list are boosting economic confidence.





He explains how this benefits our local property market.





" Demand for home loans is up around about 12% in unit value, year-on-year, and over 20% in rand value year on year. And that is probably the second-highest performing region across all our regions across the country.





ALSO READ: Deputy Justice Minister calls for tighter security at courts





"And that's driving increased property prices. So, the value of properties that people in KZN were buying a year ago is up around about 3.5 to 4% now than it was a year ago.





"We are also seeing better approval rates in KZN in some of the home loans that we submit to the banks; we are getting close to an 88% conversion rate.”





He says the KZN industry will help drive national property growth as the country's economy stabilises.





" KZN represented about 15% of our total volume, so it's an important part of the property market. You know, as we see patterns change, the Western Cape is becoming prohibitively expensive for many people. I do believe that, certainly, for Gauteng, KZN becomes a much more attractive proposition.





"I think as we see coming up to municipal elections and improvements in municipal performance, again, that will drive more demand in KZN."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)