KZN to produce ‘world first’ sugarcane energy drink

The beverage, called Shesha, is produced and canned in KwaZulu-Natal.





The association says the drink is naturally sweetened and contains half the caffeine found in regular energy drinks.





The organisation says consumers will find it in four flavours: original, lemon and lime, orange, and ginger beer.





"Shesha is about doing something new and exciting with a crop we’ve known for generations. It’s proof that innovation can start right here at home - turning sugarcane into something fresh, relevant and proudly South African,” said Higgins Mdluli, chairman of SA Canegrowers.





"Profits from Shesha will enable projects in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to stimulate job creation and economic opportunity through the activities of SA Canegrowers.





"As the sole shareholder in the initiative, SA Canegrowers - which represents all 24,000 small-scale and 1,200 large-scale South African sugarcane growers - is driving efforts to diversify the industry beyond traditional sugar production.





"The launch of Shesha marks a key step in this strategy to create new, sustainable revenue streams for growers and rural communities alike,” he added.





