KZN probes possible new foot-and-mouth strain

This comes as the province on Friday announced that it’s written to the national disaster management office to have the outbreak classified as a provincial disaster.





The province says FMD has moved beyond an animal health issue and now requires coordinated action from all spheres of government.





KZN has a 2.4 million cattle population.





It's also currently considered the epicentre of the virus, with 207 cases recorded in all districts with 187 still unresolved.





The outbreak has placed severe pressure on farmers, threatening food security, and rural livelihoods.





The first 1.5 million doses of vaccines will be rolled out in phases after their possible release next week.





Department of Agriculture senior manager and veterinarian Themba Sikhakhane has warned that until testing for a possible new strain is complete, monitoring and precautions will continue.





" There's a worry amongst the academics that says, since the virus has been exposed to animals and then so there might have been a mutation, but that's still an academic argument. Ours on the ground is administering the vaccine on cattle. Until we know exactly that the vaccine is not working.





"At the moment, we don't have proof that the vaccine doesn't make. So, we are going to continue to do what we're doing, until we're told otherwise by the academics."





