KZN prisoners shine in matric exams

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald says the department recorded a 94.4% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate exams.

It's a slight drop from 2024.

The Usethubeni Correctional School in Durban's Westville Prison maintained its 100% pass rate for the 10th consecutive year.

All 31 of its students qualified for Bachelor's studies.

Groenewald led a results and awards ceremony at the Goodwood Correctional Facility in Cape Town on Monday morning.

He said the results prove education remains a powerful tool for rehabilitation, restoring dignity and preparing offenders for reintegration into society.

“I also want to give special recognition to KwaZulu-Natal for producing the highest number of matriculants, who have 50 learners, of whom 45 obtained Bachelor’s passes. These results demonstrate that our focus is not merely on achieving a pass, but on producing quality outcomes."

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the outstanding achievement of the matric class of 2025 shows the value of the government’s investment in education.

The Class of 2025 achieved a pass rate of 88 per cent.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa says that despite the great results, challenges remain.

The president says he is concerned that more children are not completing their schooling, and there is a drop in performance in subjects like mathematics.

The KZN Department of Education has outlined procedures for national senior certificate candidates to apply for re-marking, re-checking, or script viewing following the release of results.

Registration for the NSC May/June 2026 exams closes on 6 February.

