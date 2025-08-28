KZN prisoner escapes spark calls for stronger police transport protocols

"This escape reflects not only the failure of individual officers alone, but a systematic challenge stemming from resource constraints and insufficient investment in the criminal justice value change."





The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has added that these are long-standing issues. It's been reacting to the escape of seven awaiting-trial prisoners on Tuesday night.





They were being transported from Dundee to Ladysmith prison when they're said to have forced open the canopy door of the police van, and fled. Last week, a murder suspect escaped from custody in Empangeni.





POPCRU's Richard Mamabolo believes these incidents could've been prevented with proper risk assessments and stricter escort procedures.









" We call upon the SAPS and the Department of Correctional Services to gently review and upgrade their prisoner transport protocols with priority given to high risk detainees.





“Conduct a full investigation into this incident. Establish whether negligence or equipment failure played a role. Allocate additional resources for high escort teams.”