KZN prison escapee recaptured after days on the run

The Department of Correctional Services says Dumisani Mthethwa has been re-captured days after breaking out of jail in the north of the province.

Mthethwa escaped from the Waterval Correctional Centre on Monday.

He is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mthethwa was assigned to work in the facility’s garden.





Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the circumstances leading to his breakout are still unknown.

"Dumisani Mthethwa is scheduled to appear in court on charges related to his escape. Additionally, his security classification will be reviewed, and he will be transferred to a different correctional facility to ensure heightened security measures.

"The safety and security of our correctional facilities are paramount for the Department of Correctional Services. We are taking all necessary measures to avert security breaches.





"Hence, the department remains steadfast in its mission to apprehend those who escape from custody. Escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence, and those who aid in such acts shall be spared no mercy."





