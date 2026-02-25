KZN premier warns undocumented migration strains services, fuels crime
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Premier Thami Ntuli says the rise in undocumented migrants poses serious legal and socio-economic challenges that need urgent intervention.
Ntuli led a round table discussion which focused on the influx of undocumented foreign nationals, with particular attention on the situation in KZN.
Members of the police, traditional leaders, faith-based groups and civic organisations including March and March were invited.
Ntuli says illegal immigration erodes public trust and places additional strain on already stretched public services.
" While migration is not a crime, undocumented migration creates vulnerabilities that are often exploited by criminal elements.
"These include the circulation of illicit goods, drugs trafficking, unlicensed firearms, cross-border crimes, stock theft, and the unlawful employment of undocumented individuals."
The premier says illegal immigration has also been an issue in rural areas.
"We have engaged extensively with all critical stakeholders, including AmaKhosi across the province and the nation.
"We have worked closely with our law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and the South African Police Service to strengthen coordination and ensure that the rule of law is consistently upheld.
"We have also cooperated with the Border Management Authority to reinforce border controls and improve compliance mechanisms."
