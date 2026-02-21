KZN premier pledges support after Durban pilot dies in crash
Updated | By Newswatch
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has directed officials to provide support to the family of a Durban pilot who's been killed in a plane crash.
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has directed officials to provide support to the family of a Durban pilot who's been killed in a plane crash.
Leeché Manuel died during a training flight on a light aircraft in the North West on Thursday.
The 24-year-old student was on a routine flight from Johannesburg with his instructor when the aircraft crashed in Klipgat. They both succumbed to their injuries.
The Premier's Office says Manuel was a dedicated pilot student funded through the Premier’s Bursary Programme.
He was in the final stages of completing his instructor training.
READ: Leaked N3 fiery crash video reopens wounds for Durban family
Premier Ntuli says Manuel was a shining example of the talent, discipline, and determination that KZN seeks to nurture.
Ntuli has directed the Bursary Unit to provide support to the Manuel family during this difficult period.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
The best moments of your week on East Coast Breakfast - 16 to 20 Feb
This week brought you romantic updates, serious showdowns & major ch...East Coast Breakfast 14 hours ago
-
Double your weekend: Dusi and fishing in one morning
The East Coast is showing off this weekend, and fishing expert Vinesh So...East Coast Breakfast 23 hours ago