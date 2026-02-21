KZN premier pledges support after Durban pilot dies in crash

Leeché Manuel died during a training flight on a light aircraft in the North West on Thursday.

The 24-year-old student was on a routine flight from Johannesburg with his instructor when the aircraft crashed in Klipgat. They both succumbed to their injuries.

The Premier's Office says Manuel was a dedicated pilot student funded through the Premier’s Bursary Programme.

He was in the final stages of completing his instructor training.

Premier Ntuli says Manuel was a shining example of the talent, discipline, and determination that KZN seeks to nurture.

Ntuli has directed the Bursary Unit to provide support to the Manuel family during this difficult period.

