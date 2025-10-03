KZN premier refers ‘extensive’ medico-legal irregularities to SIU

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli released the preliminary findings of the probe in Durban on Friday morning.

He held a briefing on the progress made in some departments' investigations into corruption, fraud, and procurement irregularities.

Ntuli said the two confidential reports were received in June and August.

The premier has since referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit.

Ntuli said he has also directed the Chief Director of State Law Advisory Services to engage directly with the SIU.

“The preliminary findings suggested that large sums of money intended to support vulnerable claimants, particularly disabled children, were misappropriated.

“Among the findings, failure to transfer funds into court-ordered trust accounts, unauthorised investments of payment funds, lack of transparency in legal fees, and contingency agreements, continued reliance on public health services despite segments covering future medical posts, poor living conditions of beneficiaries despite substantial amounts of payouts.”

