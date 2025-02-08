KZN Premier hosts anti-crime session targeting the youth

"Hence the presence of the religious group, business group, safety structures, police and certain departments in fact will be instrumental in agreeing on the paths that we need to take in fighting crime in the province," said Ntuli.

Ntuli is holding a two-day anti-crime session in Mayville this weekend.

He will outline the objectives of the Provincial Council Against Crime and how it will be structured to improve the effectiveness of its programmes.

READ: Man sentenced for defrauding KZN Agriculture Dept

Speaking to Newswatch, the Premier said they aim to target the youth.

"I think the recent incident with the encounter between the police and some alleged criminals, you will find that the age is a youth age so it is important than we get closer to understand what is it that we can use to turn around the behaviour of the youth,” said Ntuli.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)