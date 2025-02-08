KZN Premier hosts anti-crime session targeting the youth
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli says despite a drop in some crimes
there is a need for key role players to be part of a strategic crime-fighting
plan.
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli says despite a drop in some crimes there is a need for key role players to be part of a strategic crime-fighting plan.
"Hence the presence of the religious group, business group, safety structures, police and certain departments in fact will be instrumental in agreeing on the paths that we need to take in fighting crime in the province," said Ntuli.
Ntuli is holding a two-day anti-crime session in Mayville this weekend.
He will outline the objectives of the Provincial Council Against Crime and how it will be structured to improve the effectiveness of its programmes.
READ: Man sentenced for defrauding KZN Agriculture Dept
Speaking to Newswatch, the Premier said they aim to target the youth.
"I think the recent incident with the encounter between the police and some alleged criminals, you will find that the age is a youth age so it is important than we get closer to understand what is it that we can use to turn around the behaviour of the youth,” said Ntuli.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago