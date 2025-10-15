KZN Premier dismisses no-confidence motion by MKP

A letter from the MK Party calling for the motion has been circulating online.

The correspondence was addressed to the KZN Legislature and claimed the Premier's Office is suffering from disarray.

It also said government has lost direction and administrative control over provincial departments.

Premier Ntuli addressed the matter at the KZN Cabinet Lekgotla on Tuesday.

“ We have seen stats of crime dropping, and we're hopeful that when the Minister of Police in fact, unveiled the recent stats, there will be much more decrease, which shows that we're moving towards a positive direction.”

He said the provincial government is stable and working hard to deliver services and fight against corruption.

“ Even the problems that were there in our ports the infrastructure investment in the province is pointing to a positive direction. So for a party to submit a motion of no confidence, I think it's craziness. There's no much basis that are there to say there's something wrong in the province or we're failing.”

