KZN police probes disappearance of top IFP leader’s wife

Simenyiwe Zondo, the wife of IFP Youth Brigade chairperson Sanele Zondo, was last heard from when she told her husband she was going shopping in Richards Bay.

Sanele Zondo, who was not home then, says he has not heard from his wife since their last conversation.

However, he says he has received cryptic and alarming messages from her, raising concerns about her safety.

Police have confirmed the last sighting of the 28-year-old was at a school in the Hluhluwe area.

Simenyiwe's father, Nkosinathi Dlomo, says they don't even know where she could be or if she's still alive, but he trusts the police will find her.

"What I can say to her wherever she is if you can hear me, my daughter, whatever you are facing—we know some of it. I am pleading with you to come back home. Your mother is not taking this well; she has even stopped eating.

"I don't know what will happen to her. Please come back home. This is your home, and we all love you. We will do all we can to protect and take care of you. Please show yourself wherever you are."

Anyone with information can contact Captain Nxumalo on 0795001486 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.





